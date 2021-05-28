The city of Washington and the Washington Area of Chamber of Commerce are laying the groundwork for an RV campground in Washington.
That makes sense if you want to draw visitors and tourists to a community. Consumer demand for recreational vehicles, or RVs, is exploding. More Americans are bypassing hotels and air travel for RV parks in the COVID-19 era. Industry experts say the demand is so great that RVs and RV parks can’t get built fast enough.
How hot is the RV market? The RV industry had another record month in April with manufacturers shipping more than 50,000 units to dealers. That’s the most for any April on record, according to the RV Industry Association. In fact, RV manufacturers have set a new record for each of the past six months, and consumer demand shows no signs of slowing.
The city and chamber are considering partnering on a proposal to construct and operate an RV campground near the intersection of Ninth Street and International Avenue on city-owned property that was part of a flood-buyout program. There are restrictions on what can be developed on the property, but an RV campground would work, according to city officials.
An RV campground strikes us as an ideal use for the land. It would be complementary to the other lodging facilities in the area, and it would serve as another magnet to attract people.
Other nearby cities are considering the same thing. The city of Marthasville is applying for a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to help develop an RV campground at Wessel Park along the Katy Trail, according to the Warren County Record. Marthasville hopes to establish a park where people who want to visit the scenic Missouri River corridor can stay.
The RV industry is growing at a phenomenal rate. More than 11 percent of households in the U.S. own an RV, and it’s not just retirees using them. Much of the surge in recent interest is coming from millennials.
Washington officials are smart to try and capture some of this soaring market by pursuing an RV campground.