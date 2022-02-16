Union-based American Welding Academy is poised to be the first welding school in the United States with on-campus student housing.
The school, which opened in 2020 and is located on Progress Parkway, is planning a $1.5 million apartment building to house a portion of the out-of-town students it serves.
If approved and constructed, it is believed to be the first welding-specific institution investing in on-campus housing, according to trade officials. The owner of the welding school says he’s simply trying to keep up with the housing needs of a growing student population. The school is planning to construct even more apartments to accommodate that demand.
All of this is good news for Union. The school is attracting students from a wide area to a community on the move, while at the same time providing valuable training in a much-in-demand trade. It’s a good combination for Union and the local economy.
The American Welding Academy is in the right place at the right time. Welding has always been one of the main driving forces of the modern U.S. economy. But welding is especially hot right now (no pun intended). When the economy surges, as it is now, so does the need for welders.
Industry experts say that with over 488,000 projected job openings in the field by 2028, welding is a career with plenty of opportunities for employment and it just keeps growing. Welders are in demand throughout a wide number of industries, including automotive, aerospace, building and construction.
Because welding is an essential component in so many industries and art forms, the demand for welders is at an all-time high. That demand is helping spur a building boom in Union.