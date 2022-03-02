The Pentagon suggests that getting in shape before shipping out to boot camp or basic training can help prevent a recruit from getting injured during training.
There’s nothing controversial with that advice. Makes perfect sense. Get off the couch. It’s the kind of wisdom any high school P.E. teacher might dispense to a student considering a career in the armed services.
But the military press release, issued last month, that offered this counsel is raising eyebrows and generating plenty of smirks from critics due to its clumsy and unartful way of making the point.
Some in the Pentagon apparently think that spending time playing video games is turning recruits into couch potatoes and making their bones weak.
“For today’s generation of 18-to-25-year-olds, making it through recruit training and successfully transitioning from civilian life into the military is not easy,” a press release issued by Military Health System began.
“Today’s recruits are coming from a far more sedentary lifestyle compared to previous generations, making their skeletons more prone to injuries because they’re not used to the kind of intense activity they will face at basic training,” according to the release.
“The ‘Nintendo Generation’ soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily,” Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau, a clinical coordinator and chief of the medical readiness service line at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri opined in the statement.
Huh? Nintendo Generation?
There is a lot to unspool in that paragraph. First, the release specifically refers to 18-to-25-year-olds, which would be Generation Z — not the Nintendo Generation, which is used to tag millennials. And they are, as the website Task and Purpose puts it, “a generation that served in America’s longest period of sustained conflict.”
Someone should have informed the writer of the press release that Nintendo has been releasing gaming consoles since the 1980s, way before Gen Z started.
Throwing shade on playing video games may not be the message you want in recruiting young people to join the military given their extreme popularity and the fact that the Defense Department issued another news release recently saying that playing first-person shooter games can help recruits because, according to Task and Purpose, “research suggests that it improves the speed at which they learn new tasks.”
And let’s not forget that the military is spending millions on “esports teams over the past few years as a recruitment tool and retention incentive,” according to Task and Purpose.
Are military recruits today soft? Do their bones break more easily than past generations? Notably, no military statistics are cited in the release to back up the assertion. But what we do know is that it’s a time-honored tradition for military leaders to knock the next generation’s recruits as being soft.
In this case, they just need to have someone a little younger read the release before they send it out and shoot themselves in the foot.