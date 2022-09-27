The new Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River opened to traffic in late 2018. The public was told then that lighting would come later. Close to $1 million for lighting was raised by government entities, including the city of Washington, which pledged to maintain the enhancement once it was completed.

It’s late in 2022 and the lights on the bridge still don’t work as intended. It may come as a surprise to many who use the bridge on a regular basis, but the much-heralded bridge project isn’t complete. It won’t be until someone can fix the lighting system.