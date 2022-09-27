The new Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River opened to traffic in late 2018. The public was told then that lighting would come later. Close to $1 million for lighting was raised by government entities, including the city of Washington, which pledged to maintain the enhancement once it was completed.
It’s late in 2022 and the lights on the bridge still don’t work as intended. It may come as a surprise to many who use the bridge on a regular basis, but the much-heralded bridge project isn’t complete. It won’t be until someone can fix the lighting system.
The bridge hasn’t been “officially” accepted by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) due to protracted issues with the lighting system. When the lights work, they look great. The problem is that the lights don’t always work. According to city and county officials, the lighting manufacturer and the lighting installer are pointing fingers at one another as to who is to blame for the problems.
To its credit, MoDOT has been trying to get the work completed, but the usual excuse given is that the river has to be at the right level for a barge to inspect the underside of the lighting system to determine what is wrong and how to correct the problem. One of the companies involved also is citing COVID-19 delays, saying that their company policy was to not send anyone out into the field during the height of the pandemic.
Fair enough, but the city has been subjected to four years of excuses. This is unacceptable.
The public is tired of excuses. Taxpayers’ money is involved. City officials are understandably concerned about taking over operation of a lighting system that hasn’t performed as intended. Who can blame them? This is a million-dollar mess — the only blemish on a truly commendable project.
To date, the lighting project has been a failure, a total debacle!