The National Council of Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts, which includes Scouts in this area, is not a party to the filing.
Only the national council has filed for bankruptcy. According to a notice published Sunday in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, councils are legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization.
The statement also said “regular pack and troop meetings, activities, camps, council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects will take place as usual.”
The St. Louis Area Council said in 2019 it served 47,000 youth, including 24,425 Cub Scouts, nearly 11,000 BSA Scouts and over 12,000 youth in various outreach programs.
“So again, scouting isn’t going away for the Greater St. Louis Area,” the statement said, and added, that if people are thinking about donating to the STLBSA, “be confident your money is going into programs that will continue to improve the lives of our youth and our community.”
The statement was timely to let people know the Greater St. Louis Area Council’s health is strong and its programs for youth will continue.