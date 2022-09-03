Congratulations to Mike Maune who defeated Jerry Dreisewerd in a rematch of the 1964 Washington Soap Box Derby top finishers over the weekend. We say that tongue-in-cheek as the race was for fun and part of a good cause.
The exhibition race was part of a slate of entertaining activities that were part of the inaugural Missouri Book Festival held in downtown Washington over the weekend.
Kudos to the Missouri Humanities, the Library of Congress Center for the Book and Reedy Press for serving as hosting sponsors of the festival, which officials said drew about 3,000 people to downtown Washington.
We also commend the many other presenting sponsors and other supporters of this inaugural event.
The organizers deserve credit for putting together an eclectic and entertaining program that had something for everyone.
The festival focused on books written about Missouri or written by Missouri authors. It featured author presentations, writing workshops, book panel discussions, a cooking presentation and the aforementioned soap box derby rematch, which probably never would have happened had festival organizers not invited Maune and Dreisewerd, now in their 70s, to relive their glory days in the inaugural Washington Soap Box Derby championship, which was a big deal in 1964.
Dreisewerd, originally from Warrenton, came all the way from Akron, Ohio to participate in the race.
A nice crowd lined Cedar Street to watch the soap box derby competition, which also featured races between local celebrities. If you want to know how the races went, check out the smiles on Maune and Dreisewerd’s faces after the race, which you can see on emissourian.com.
Festival organizers said the event was designed to spark a passion for reading and learning. They could have held the event in any number of communities. They chose Washington and our town’s overwhelming response proved they made a good call. It was the kind of family-friendly event that any town would welcome. It attracted visitors to Washington’s historic downtown and brought exposure and sales to local businesses and restaurants.
The festival was another reminder why Washington, Missouri, is such a great place to live and work.
Like many, we are looking forward to the second annual Missouri Book Festival.