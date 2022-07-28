The Washington Regional Airport is on a glide path to an expanded runway that has the potential to boost economic development in this area and which will definitely elevate our community’s standing in the aviation arena.
The community owes a debt of gratitude to two veteran politicos and ardent supporters of Washington who put federal funding for this project in motion.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer are responsible for securing a $3 million earmark from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program to lengthen the airport’s runway by 500 feet and widen it by an additional 25 feet.
The earmark still requires final approval from the U.S. Senate. While the funding allocation won’t cover the entire estimated $6.86 million cost of the runway project, it pushes it closer to reality. City officials are working on a plan to cover the gap in funding.
The $3 million earmark is welcome news for the area’s business community and for civic leaders who view the airport as a catalyst for economic development.
The extended runway, which has been on airport officials’ wish lists for years, would allow larger aircraft to land at the airport. As Missourian Editor Ethan Colbert reported, the existing runway allows for planes with a wingspan of up to 79 feet to land, but an extended runway would accommodate planes with up to a 118-foot wingspan to land. Those bigger planes, known as C-II aircraft, include the Cessna Citation X, Lockheed JetStar, Hawker 800 and Gulfstream II, which typically seat between eight and 12 passengers.
A longer runway opens up more opportunity for the airport. According to city leaders, once constructed, the Washington Regional Airport’s main runway would be comparable to the existing runway at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.
Airport officials have been tracking inquiries for a longer runway for some time. As our region expands, so does the need to accommodate the larger aircraft that support that growth.
Our airport already has proven to be an invaluable tool for economic development. That’s why Blunt and Luetkemeyer have gotten behind this project by securing federal dollars for it to take flight. We appreciate their efforts. We are going to miss both of them when they no longer represent this area.