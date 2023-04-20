One of the dumbest things the legislature did last session was fail to include funding for construction of the Rock Island Trail project in its budget.
We use the word dumb because the project represents a rare game changer for our state. It has the potential to create a one-of-a-kind, 400-mile, rails-to-trail cross-state loop linking the St. Louis and Kansas City regions. It was particularly short sighted because, for a change, the state is flush with cash, thanks to an infusion of federal funds. It had the money to build the trail. It still does.
Yet, it appears the legislature is going to make the same mistake again this session.
Reports out of the Capitol last week indicate the legislature isn’t going to include the trail in this year’s budget. There are still a few weeks left in the session, but it doesn’t look good for this project.
The state acquired the 144-mile long Rock Island Railroad corridor that stretches from Windsor to Beaufort in Franklin County in 2021 with designs on converting it into a hiking/biking trail. Long-range plans include extending the trail from Beaufort into Washington where it would cross the Missouri River Bridge and connect with the Katy Trail in Warren County.
That would make our state home to the longest continuous trail in the nation, which could transform Missouri into an international destination. Missouri already has won designations as the “Best Trails State” and “Best Camping State” from national organizations. Building the Rock Island Trail would only enhance our state’s reputation and drive even more tourism.
But more importantly, the Rock Island Trail could help grow local economies and small businesses along the corridor. As Tony Messenger, columnist for the St. Louis Post Dispatch, put it recently: “There’s enough money in the Missouri budget to give rural towns along the Rock Island Trail an investment that will breathe new life into them, while giving the state’s big cities another feather for their tourism caps.”
That’s one of the reasons why Gov. Mike Parson has been such a staunch proponent of the trail. He understands rural Missouri and how a project like the Rock Island Trail has the potential to be transformational for the communities along the trail. He also sees the tourism potential.
So why hasn’t the legislature jumped on this opportunity?
Regrettably for some of the same misguided reasons some opposed the Katy Trail. The Missouri Independent reported that concerns over property rights and ease of access to land led to lobbying on behalf of landowners and businesses. The Missouri Farm Bureau has led the opposition. There also has been a legal effort to obtain compensation for the use of the former railroad easement land although many of the land owners impacted are not opposed to the trail.
The Katy Trail has been an undeniable success for our state. It has been a boon for tourism, the economy and for recreation. Over a half million people use it each year and it generates around $20 million a year for the state’s economy. It has put our state on the map for those who take trail riding seriously.
That’s why it is so frustrating to see the legislature possibly blow this opportunity another year.