One of the dumbest things the legislature did last session was fail to include funding for construction of the Rock Island Trail project in its budget.

We use the word dumb because the project represents a rare game changer for our state. It has the potential to create a one-of-a-kind, 400-mile, rails-to-trail cross-state loop linking the St. Louis and Kansas City regions. It was particularly short sighted because, for a change, the state is flush with cash, thanks to an infusion of federal funds. It had the money to build the trail. It still does.