The Officer Down Memorial Page was updated Monday.
Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith was added to the website honoring law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
The 34-year old Hermann police officer was shot to death Sunday evening while trying to apprehend a man with active warrants at a convenience store in the usually sleepy wine-making community to the west of us. Another Hermann police officer, Adam Sullentrup, also was shot in the incident. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The man who police believe killed Griffith has a long criminal history. He was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a standoff with police.
Hermann is grieving over this horrific crime and the loss of a true public servant who is being remembered as an exemplary police officer and an even better person. Those who knew Griffith or served with him describe him as a kind-hearted soul who instinctively wanted to help people. He was a big guy with a big smile and a bigger heart.
He cared about people, especially those in need. Griffith helped form a crisis intervention team (CIT) council in Gasconade County and was dedicated to connecting those experiencing behavioral health crisis’ to the resources they needed. In a social media post from last year, Griffith was recognized by the Missouri CIT council for his leadership to his local council and for his tremendous passion for serving his community, especially those in crisis. The state organization also posted a photo of Griffith with the caption: Blessed are the Peacemakers. That’s who Mason Griffth was.
The scars from this shooting will be long-lasting. Griffith is gone. He leaves behind a wife and two kids and a legacy of serving others. Sullentrup’s life will never be the same. Hermann will never be the same. The schools and businesses that closed in the aftermath of the evil atrocity will reopen, but the idyllic aura of this community has been shattered.
Another senseless tragedy. Another life lost for no good reason. This time in our backyard. This kind of thing isn’t supposed to happen here. It shocks the conscience.
Many first responders and everyday people lined Highway 50 throughout the county to pay their respects to Griffth on Monday as his body was transported to and from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. It was heartening to see that support. People around here genuinely care about the law enforcement officers and other first responders who put their lives on the line everyday to protect us. When a tragedy like this happens, they turn out and show up.
Griffith’s death is a painful reminder that we live in a violent world where even police officers in small towns are not immune from being gunned down in cold blood by those with no regard for human life. On Monday, a Highway Patrol spokesperson said “This happens way too often.”
He’s right. USA Today, citing statistics from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, reported earlier this year that 64 officers were shot and killed in the line of duty in 2022. While that is far below the number of firearms-related officer deaths 50 years ago, it is an increase over the average number of deaths in more recent history according to the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, which called it a “disturbing trend.”
There are many unanswered questions regarding Griffith’s death. Chief among them is why the suspect was not in custody for his past crimes which included charges for weapons offenses, assault, property damages and drugs among other criminal cases. How could a person like this be free in the first place? We would argue this happens way too often as well.
Being a police officer is not an easy job. They put their lives on the line every day to protect the public. It is dangerous work even in a small community where there is little violent crime. Any day could be an officer’s last day. But it is also honorable work where good men and women can make a real difference in their community. Mason Griffth proved that. He was a peacemaker who will be missed.