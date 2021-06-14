U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt praised Robin Carnahan at her confirmation hearing to head the General Services Administration (GSA) on Thursday.
It’s an important job. The GSA manages the government’s real estate portfolio and nearly $70 billion in annual contracts.
Blunt introduced Carnahan at the hearing, praised her previous work at the GSA and lauded her prior service as Missouri Secretary of State, noting she utilized technology to save government money and improve service.
“Robin Carnahan understands the GSA, and she understands the importance of the GSA to the country,” Blunt said, according to the Missouri Independent.
Why is this noteworthy? First, there is the obvious — Blunt is a Republican, and Carnahan is a Democrat.
To anyone following American politics, it’s no secret Democrats and Republicans don’t like each other. In this current age of hyperpartisan politics, the default position for most politicians is to loathe members of the opposing party, not praise them — at least not in public.
There is also history between Blunt and Carnahan. Blunt beat Carnahan in 2010 in a bruising race for the U.S. Senate where Carnahan attempted to paint Blunt as the ultimate Washington insider. As is the case in most political races, nasty things were said on the campaign trail.
But that didn’t stop Blunt from advocating for Carnahan at her confirmation hearing. The past is the past. Carnahan is, after all, a fellow Missourian, and one of the things we’ve always admired about Blunt is that he is, first and foremost, for Missouri — even when it means showing some collegiality for a former opponent and member of the opposing party.
Carnahan is uniquely qualified for the position, having led a special group within the GSA for five years that worked to improve government technology and reduce costs. Carnhan said that if she were confirmed, one of her priorities would be working to shore up the “fragility” of the government’s digital infrastructure.
Carnahan will be good for the GSA, which in turn will be good for Missouri. Blunt knows this and is doing his part to get Carnahan confirmed — despite partisan politics. This is how it is supposed to work.
Bipartisanship, collegiality — how refreshing.