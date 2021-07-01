More than six months after the 2020 election, one-fourth of the country believes Donald Trump is the “true president” of the U.S., according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken last month.
That includes 53 percent of Republicans surveyed in the poll, according to USA Today.
One of the reasons people persist in these beliefs is because Trump and his allies continue to push claims that the election was stolen.
Trump did it again over the weekend in a campaign-style rally in Ohio, telling an adoring crowd, “The election was over, and we took a massive victory. They did something that should never be allowed.”
Trump insisted he’s not trying to undermine democracy. “I’m the one that’s trying to save American democracy,” he told the crowd. Judging by the wildly enthusiastic response, they believed him, and so do many others.
Some say Trump’s power over the Republican party is shrinking, but poll results suggest he still holds sway with significant swaths of Republicans. When he says the election was stolen, they go along with him.
And despite the fact that state and federal courts, including the Supreme Court and Trump’s own Justice Department, determined that there was no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud, people still believe him when he says Biden’s victory was illegitimate, wrought by fraud and rigged ballots.
Those beliefs probably aren’t going to change over new revelations about how Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, came to break ranks with the president over his claims of voter fraud, either.
Barr resigned from his position in December of last year, shortly after he told The Associated Press that the Justice Department had tried and failed to find election-altering evidence in the 2020 presidential race.
Barr told ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl in an interview that appeared Sunday in The Atlantic that allegations of election fraud, including claims that voting machines across the country were rigged to switch Trump votes to Biden votes, were bogus.
“We realized from the beginning it was just bulls--t,” Barr told Karl, noting that even if the machines somehow changed the count, it would show up when they were recounted by hand.
“It’s a counting machine, and they save everything that was counted. So you just reconcile the two,” Barr said. “There had been no discrepancy reported anywhere, and I’m still not aware of any discrepancy.”
Those comments come from one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, so loyal some called him a “lackey.” And despite further post-election audits in a number of states where fraud is alleged to have occurred, there is still no evidence of any discrepancies.
But to millions of Americans, the lack of evidence simply doesn’t matter.