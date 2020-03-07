We don’t know exactly what Joe Biden’s campaign theme is but perhaps he ought to think about this one: “Those of you who have been knocked down, those of you who have been knocked out, this is your campaign.” He said that after his success with voters in Super Tuesday’s primaries in 14 states in which he came out the winner in the Democratic presidential primaries.
He now is the front-runner in a race that has narrowed to two candidates, Biden and Bernie Sanders. Biden has reasons to be showing more confidence as he has said all along in the campaign that he has the best chance of beating Republican President Donald Trump. He’s probably right on that point.
He also has many African Americans in his campaign ship. The three candidates who dropped out after Super Tuesday, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, all have endorsed Biden, which gives the former vice president an added surge. Elizabeth Warren dropped out Thursday but has not endorsed Biden.
Biden has suffered many “knockdowns” in his personal life and in politics, but the Biden bounce always has been there to continue his stride forward in his life’s goals.
His many verbal missteps draw attention to his advanced age — 77 — but he always recovers.
There is no question that Biden has benefited from the moderate wing of the Democratic Party that has become very pessimistic about Sanders’ ability to beat Trump because of his socialistic promises. We have felt for some time that Sanders can’t unify Democrats, much less the country, because he more and more has come across as a radical, angry old man who can’t get along with members of Congress and would be ineffective as the leader of this country.
Biden, on the other hand, shows promise that he could forge a good relationship with members of Congress and is more in line with mainstream America.
The race is down to two candidates. When there were many it was very interesting, especially when Bloomberg jumped in, but the truth is several never had a chance. Hope can spring eternal when it comes to politics.
The Democratic Party seems to have a better chance for a degree of unity except that the radical element won’t give in — ever.