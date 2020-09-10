National political pundits have been commenting on an anchor that is pulling Joe Biden down in his presidential race against President Donald Trump. It is his weakness in bowing to the radical element in the Democratic Party, and the fear of the influence it will exert on him if he resides in the White House.
The early indication of the liberal muscle used against him and his giving in to it was on the abortion issue. At one time he was against abortion. He flip-flopped and now favors it because he wants the liberals in his party to support his bid for the presidency.
He lost the trust of many voters in his party over that issue. In this pro-life area, it is an issue that is very important, even to many Democrats.
Biden is in the Obama mold when it comes to weakness, and there is a concern that he is not strong enough to face today’s many problems. As columnist Peggy Noonan wrote in The Wall Street Journal recently, not many people believe Old Joe is a radical socialist “but they’re afraid (he will) bend to crazy progressives” when (he is) in the White House because “(he is) Ol’ Joe and just want(s) everybody to get along.”
With the divisions in American society today on the issue of law and order, Noonan said Biden has exhibited “an air of snottiness, even cluelessness.”
There are countless voters in the country today who will tell you that the behavior of President Trump is a distance from being presidential, but they see the alternative in Biden as a man who is too afraid of the liberals in his party, and that he wants to appease the left, and will continue to bow to them.
Biden can’t escape the fear people have that he is too weak to overcome the radical element in his party. Although we don’t agree with President Trump too often, we do agree with him when he said recently that the reason he is president today is because voters were tired of the timid Barack Obama and they wanted a stronger person to lead this country.
Biden also has displayed a weakness in listening to advisers who believe he should abandon earlier moderate positions to win over the radicals in his party, like Bernie Sanders, who are out of step with mainstream America.
We often hear that Trump is his own worst enemy because of his boyish, bullying tactics. Biden can be his own worst enemy because of his display of weakness and lack of steadfastness to moderate principles.
We have another presidential election in which voters aren’t enthused about either candidate, but they feel deeply that they have a responsibility to cast a ballot. It may be like other similar elections when a voter’s decision won’t be made until they enter the polling booth and the decision is made with hope and prayer.