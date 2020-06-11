In breaking with an extreme liberal element in the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, who is expected to be the party’s nominee for president, made it clear that he does not support the movement to defund the police.
“I don’t support defunding the police,” he said in a TV interview Monday. “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency, honorableness and, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community, everybody in the community,”
Other key Democrats, including key black senators, are opposed to the movement, which has sprung up during protests over the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said he supports the energy behind the movement but has refused to endorse calls to defund the police. He did say, “we know there has to be a change in the culture of policing in this country.”
Biden has taken a wise position. It was feared that he was beginning to lean too far to the left to please some of the radicals in the party.
We don’t think this issue will add to additional division in the party.