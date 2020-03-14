With Joe Biden’s smashing success with Democratic voters in Tuesday’s election in Missouri, Michigan and Mississippi, he appears to be in the commanding position to win his party’s nomination for president.
However, his chief rival, Bernie Sanders, isn’t conceding anything to Biden.
Sanders was counting on Michigan for a surge that he badly needs. He didn’t do well in that state, losing to Biden by a big margin. Sanders four years ago beat Hillary Clinton in the Michigan primary and he was banking on that state to deliver for him again.
Most political observers believe the presidential race is without question a Trump-Biden affair. Many Democrats wonder why Sanders won’t give in to Biden. What does he have to gain by still trying to make a race of it?
Sanders at age 77 knows this is his last try at the presidency. Maybe that’s why he won’t concede. He’s as stubborn as his age is one way to put it. He won’t listen to Democrats who have urged him to quit.
Sanders isn’t concerned about unifying the Democratic Party by throwing his support behind Biden. The party is far from being in step with Sanders’ radical and socialistic ideas. The results in the primaries prove that point.
Sanders has failed to win over African American voters. The AP VoteCast surveys in Michigan and Missouri show he topped Sanders in the suburbs and across small-town and rural counties where Sanders had led Clinton in 2016.
Four years ago Sanders stayed in the race with Clinton until June, mainly because of his victory in Michigan. As the AP pointed out, the black vote has proved unattainable for Sanders. The reality is Sanders has not made enough inroads in the black critical Democratic constituency to have a solid route to the nomination.
It will be interesting to see how Sanders attacks Biden now. He’s about run out of attack issues except that Biden is an establishment candidate.
It is clear that the Democratic Party radicals, or progressives as they often are called, did not have a firm grip on the party. Moderates defeated the radicals in the primaries. That is the good news from the primaries.