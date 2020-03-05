It really wasn’t a surprise that Joe Biden would do well in the South Carolina primary election Saturday. His strength there was widely known, especially with African American voters.
The Biden bounce may help to unite moderate Democrats to overcome Bernie Sanders’ lead. Sanders came in second in South Carolina.
Super Tuesday’s results should sideline several of the Democratic nomination candidates. The Super Tuesday vote involves 14 states and territories from Maine to California. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ended his campaign Saturday when he placed third in South Carolina. He spent more than $24 million on television advertising in South Carolina. He had hoped to win a greater share of black voters. But Biden held on to the majority of black voters who cast ballots. Sunday Pete Buttigieg, a moderate, dropped out as a candidate. He didn’t do well in South Carolina.
Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar called it quits. She also ran poorly in South Carolina. She plans to support Biden as does Buttigieg.
More than 1,300 delegates were in play in Super Tuesday elections. That’s about one-third of the available total (54 were at stake in South Carolina). Missouri’s presidential primary will be March 10. Missouri has 68 delegates. In the Super Tuesday elections, the states with the two biggest numbers of delegates are California (415) and Texas (228).
Biden’s momentum going into Super Tuesday was hampered by his lack of fundraising and a limited campaign staff. That limits his bounce gained in South Carolina. And Super Tuesday he faced competition from Mike Bloomberg, who reportedly has spent more than $500 million in states voting Tuesday. Biden isn’t running much advertising in Super Tuesday states.
Sanders said Sunday he raised $46.5 million in February. Biden raised $18 million and Elizabeth Warren contributions totaled $29 million last month.
Biden has said he can unite Democrats and the country. He said after his win in South Carolina that Americans aren’t looking for a Bernie Sanders revolution. “They’re looking for results.” With support from Klobuchar and Buttigieg, he’s uniting the Democrats.
If Biden has a campaign staff in Missouri, it has been very quiet. Bloomberg has campaign workers in our state. He has sent out direct mail campaign literature and has run some ads. He had a full-page ad in the Weekend Missourian.
After Super Tuesday, the Democratic Party picture will be clearer.