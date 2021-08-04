The Franklin County Area United Way kicked off its 2021 campaign last week at an event attended by hundreds of supporters, business leaders, partner nonprofits and dedicated volunteers.
The new campaign theme is “Improving lives. Better together.” The campaign goal is $1.05 million.
With the community’s help, the United Way will hit its goal again this year and improve many lives. The organization has an impressive track record of doing exactly that. It’s one of the best reasons why you should consider donating to this year’s campaign.
The United Way has been instrumental in improving lives in this area dating back to the 1950s, when Henry Hartbauer suggested that a united charities organization be formed to combine the various annual fund drives being conducted around Washington into one well-organized campaign.
Hartbauer’s vision of “better together” continues today. Last year, the United Way’s partner nonprofits and organizations served over 50,000 people who live within the school districts of Franklin County.
The United Way model of charitable giving is an effective and efficient way of addressing the most pressing needs in our area. This is still the case even in the internet age where giving to a charity only requires a few clicks of a mouse or touches on a smartphone, according to CharityWatch, a nonprofit charity watchdog organization.
One of the reasons why the United Way model works so well is the decisions about how to use each donation are made by people who live in the community, who know our needs and the resources available to make the greatest impact on local lives.
We are truly “better together” as United Way President and 2021 Campaign Chairperson Mary Schofner said at last week’s kickoff breakfast. This year’s campaign theme aptly captures the essence and spirit of the United Way.
We all want to live in a healthy, thriving community, and giving to the United Way is a great way to help support that goal.