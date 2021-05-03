It’s encouraging to hear local leaders promoting the widening of Highway 47 as the top countywide project should a federal infrastructure package become reality.
They are spot on when they say making Highway 47 four lanes from St. Clair to Washington is the county’s most immediate infrastructure need.
And it won’t happen unless there is some serious planning and lobbying by local leaders. That is the case whether federal funds become a reality or not.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker recognizes this and is leading the charge on this critically important transportation need.
He has some ammunition. A 2018 traffic study documented the need for widening the 13-mile Highway 47 corridor from St. Clair to Washington to four lanes.
Of course, you don’t need a study to appreciate the obvious. Anyone who has driven the highway during peak traffic periods can attest to the congestion. This project is long overdue. Ideally, Highway 47 should be widened to four lanes in Warren County from Warrenton to Washington.
It’s anyone’s guess whether a federal infrastructure project ever materializes or whether Franklin County would see any of the funds. But Brinker is correct when he says we should be prepared to capitalize on it if it does.