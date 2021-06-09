It took nearly a decade, but on Monday Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP).
Missouri no longer has the dubious distinction of being the only state in the country without a statewide PDMP. The delay was caused by pushback from a small group of GOP lawmakers concerned about patient privacy.
The bill Parson signed would consolidate information on the prescription of controlled substances so pharmacists and physicians can identify those who might be dealing with addiction. The data cannot be provided to law enforcement and can only be used for medical treatment, according to the Associated Press.
Give bill sponsor Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) credit for her tireless determination in pushing this issue. For her, it was personal. Her daughter became addicted to opioids when she sliced her thumb at work at age 17 and was prescribed painkillers.
For years, the lawmaker from Southeast Missouri would prefile PDMP legislation only to see it torpedoed over misplaced fears that the database could be hacked and the government would have access to the information that could somehow be used to infringe upon people’s personal liberties.
Meanwhile, while the General Assembly dawdled, St. Louis County set up its own PDMP, which Franklin County joined, as did about 75 other jurisdictions across the state.
Local doctors and pharmacists on the front line in the fight to curb opioid abuse lobbied our county commission to resume participation in the regional PDMP after it pulled out last May. They provided personal accounts that influenced the decision for the county to rejoin the PDMP.
Their message was clear — PDMPs are effective at reducing doctor shopping and the overprescribing of opioids. They might not be a silver bullet, but they are a useful tool to help doctors and pharmacists recognize the early signs of prescription drug abuse.
The statewide PDMP would replace that plan and have different requirements for the sharing of data.
Opioid overdose deaths have steadily increased in Missouri. The opioid epidemic affects all genders, races and age groups in both rural and urban parts of our state. Anyone who doesn’t believe the opioid epidemic isn’t a real public health crisis isn’t paying attention.
Any resource, especially one that has proven to be effective, that can help turn this troubling trend around should be implemented. We’re glad the Legislature finally saw the light.