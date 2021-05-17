This week’s CDC announcement that fully vaccinated people can forgo masks and social distancing in most situations has people wondering, “Is this the beginning of the end of the pandemic?”
It sure feels that way. The news is a welcome sign that we are finally winning the fight against the coronavirus.
The CDC said its decision was predicated on growing evidence that coronavirus vaccines have proven highly effective. That’s right: Vaccines work. Vaccines are making the difference in this fight.
Recent data provided by Axios and the Associated Press tell the story:
• The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week.
• That’s a 21 percent improvement over the week before, and the first time the daily average has dipped below 40,000 since September — eight months ago.
• New cases declined last week in 37 states. Not a single state moved in the wrong direction.
• Deaths from the coronavirus are at their lowest level since last July — about 600 per day, on average, and they may soon hit their lowest point of the entire pandemic.
• Nationally, hospitalization rates also are falling significantly.
Medical experts say the U.S. is finally winning its battle against COVID-19 thanks almost exclusively to one weapon — the vaccines.
Need more evidence? The Cleveland Clinic said this week that 99.7 percent of hospitalized coronavirus patients are unvaccinated.
One thing that is becoming clearer in the fight against COVID-19 is that the more people get vaccinated, the safer we are as a society. Vaccines save lives. That’s why immunizing more people in more places faster has become more urgent.
Public health experts have said for months that at least 70 percent of the state’s population will need to receive the vaccine to reach herd immunity, the point at which enough people are protected that the virus is stopped in its tracks, according to NPR.
Our country is making headway. Reports indicate almost 60 percent of American adults have gotten at least one shot, and roughly 45 percent are fully vaccinated.
The overall vaccination rates are lower in Missouri, according to the Missouri Hospital Association, even though the state is seeing the same positive effects of vaccination on hospitalizations and case numbers.
The question of whether Missouri reaches herd immunity is really up to the public and the choices they make when it comes to vaccination, Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, told NPR.
The benefits of vaccination are increasingly clearer every day.