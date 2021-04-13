With all the fanfare over the Hoffmann Family of Companies investing $100 million to make the Augusta area a national wine destination, overlooked by many is the Augusta Bottom Road, a shortcut from Highway 47 and Washington to Augusta.
Given all that is planned by Washington natives Dave and Jerri Hoffmann, the significance of Augusta Bottom Road as a route to the proposed national destination from the south and west is magnified.
The stretch of the road in question is about 3 miles in length, with the larger portion in Warren County, where it is unpaved, rough and dusty. The portion of the road located in St. Charles County is paved and in much better shape. Flooding from the Missouri River is frequent, and there is often standing water on both sides of the road.
The road was originally “roughed in” by farmers who used it to reach their crops in the river bottoms. Over time, it evolved into a popular shortcut to Augusta to the northeast and Washington to the southwest.
The ownership and maintenance of the road has been a source of discussion and debate for decades, especially after several tragic accidents. Warren County finally assumed maintenance of the road in that county, and before that happened, St. Charles County made over a million dollars’ worth of improvements, including installing guardrails and building two new bridges on its section of the road.
The road is safer, but it still is not suitable for handling increased traffic — the kind of traffic that could occur if Augusta blossoms into a national destination or if the Rock Island Trail becomes a reality and tourists use it to access the Katy Trail as planners envision. The Augusta Bottom Road intersects with the Katy Trail in St. Charles County. If the road would be improved, some of the trail traffic would have easier access to Washington.
Augusta Bottom Road also is important to residents north of the Washington bridge because it provides quicker access to Mercy Hospital Washington in emergencies.
Officials in Washington have discussed the merits of improving the road for years. It makes strategic sense. Augusta is in the Washington School District, many residents in the Augusta area work in Washington, and for many on the north side of the river, Washington is their preferred shopping destination.
These are some of the arguments made in support of improving Augusta Bottom Road in the past. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has been made aware of the importance of the road for many years. However, MoDOT is usually averse to taking over any more roads due to its financial limitations. Warren County doesn’t have the money to do much more than it already is doing.
What’s the answer? Perhaps it will take a combination of private funds along with county, state and federal money to fix the road. Maybe what is planned for the Augusta area will be the catalyst for a lasting solution to this perplexing problem.