We applaud the Meramec Valley R-III school board for doing what it thinks is in the best interest of their students. Of course, that is what elected schools boards are supposed to do. It’s their mission. It’s their obligation — especially when it comes to protecting children in their care.
But in the age of COVID-19, it isn’t always easy, even when you are trying to do the right thing for the right reasons.
Last week the Meramec Valley School board voted to impose a district-wide masking policy that requires students and staff to wear masks when 4 percent or more of students in a particular school building test positive for COVID-19.
The vote was close, 4-3, with board members knowing full well not everyone would agree with the decision.
Passions run high when it comes to pandemic remediation efforts like masking. The board also appreciated the vote would likely trigger litigation to block the masking policy. They did it anyway. They did it to protect the kids and staff, but mainly they did it to keep schools open.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been suing school districts since August over mask mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep students and teachers in the classroom.
He is on a heck of run, suing 45 districts so far. Schmitt says he is committed to fighting back against what he thinks is “government” overreach.
Today, with the omicron variant of the coronarvirus driving a new wave of infections and hospitalizations — and a clear recognition that students perform better in the classroom rather than through remote learning — many in the education community think Schmitt is the one doing the overreaching.
So do we.
Education leaders are doing whatever it takes to keep schools open and students in the classroom. Schmitt is trying to block them through legal intimidation. Why? The simple answer is politics.
Schmitt, Republican, is running for the U.S. Senate. Every time he files a lawsuit against a school district over a coronavirus mitigation policy, he gets free publicity. He gets his face in the newspaper, (including this one) he gets an interview, he gets a sound bite. He is pandering to a segment of the electorate that feels masks are a threat to personal liberty.
The lawsuit Schmitt filed in Franklin County argues school districts don’t have the authority to impose public health orders for the school children. He claims face masks hinder education and calls their benefits “speculative.”
Schmitt is ignoring the overwhelming body of medical evidence on the efficacy of masks.
Likewise, lawyers for school boards point out Missouri statutes give school boards broad authority to adopt rules and regulations concerning infectious diseases and to keep children safe at schools. That’s probably why many school boards have defied Schmitt and implemented policies they deemed appropriate to keep kids safe and classrooms open.
That’s what the Meramec Valley R-III elected school board did. When student and staff absences started to climb due to COVID, they took action. They adopted mitigation measures they thought were in the best interest of students, in furtherance of their main goal to keep their doors open.
Good for them. And shame on Schmitt for using his office and taxpayer money to subvert local control in the interest of politics. School boards have a tough enough job without politicians from Jefferson City trying to micromanage them.
We believe in the conservative principle of local control. We think Thomas Jefferson had it right when he said “the government closest to the people serves the people best.”
Eric Schmitt used to believe in that principle as well. That is, before he announced his run for U.S. Senate.