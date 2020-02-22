Attack tactics against opponents to discredit their presidential ambitions made the Democratic debate in Nevada Wednesday night, with fire-breathing exchanges, a hostile event. About the only thing the candidates could agree on was they must unseat Republican President Donald Trump in November.
Other than that agreement, the debate raised questions about whether it would be possible for the candidates to unite with the eventual winner to successfully beat President Trump. The Democratic Party has a record of bitter infighting for the nomination but then coming together to support the party’s nominee in the general election.
Most of the attacks were aimed at Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders, the front-runner in most polls. Billionaire Bloomberg, a latecomer in the race, has generated fear in the other candidates that he might be able to “buy” the nomination because he is spending millions on advertising. Sanders is believed to be not electable by the other candidates. His passion in wanting the presidency is overshadowed by his almost naive manner in how to pay for all the socialistic benefits he promises.
Joe Biden may have gained somewhat in his standing in the polls by his performance. Elizabeth Warren was in her strongest attack mode of all the debates, especially toward Bloomberg. She needs to calm down, drop her mean manner, if she wants to save her candidacy from its free fall. “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota scored a few punches to the jaw in their heated exchange but neither came across as presidential managers due to a lack of experience.
Considerable time was spent on health care and it was evident that there is no general agreement on that issue. Climate control was another issue they lack agreement on in regard to a solution. How to reform the tax code was given some discussion. Very little was said about gun control and there wasn’t much time spent on immigration. The military, our security, trade and the conflicts we are involved in with our troops in many countries were issues that were not discussed in any depth.
Bloomberg hit the president hard in his attacks. Bloomberg’s record as mayor of New York was criticized and on the gender issues in the workplace he took hits. The wounds he suffered could be fatal.
The divide in the Democratic Party and its candidates on major issues was evident in this and in the other debates. Let’s face it, many Americans also are divided on the major issues.