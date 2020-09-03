Joe Biden finally made forceful statements on “law and order” Sunday and Monday.
After weeks of staying strangely silent on the rioting, looting and violence against police officers that has plagued cities like Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and St. Louis, Biden condemned it in clear and unequivocal terms.
Good for him. Better late than never. But the political reality is he didn’t have a choice.
He needed to do something to take back the issue from President Trump, who capitalized on it at the GOP convention. Engage or risk losing the momentum that has put him ahead in the polls for the Nov. 3 election.
If November’s presidential race becomes a referendum on “law and order,” Biden needs to step up his game.
Last week, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s departing adviser, framed it this way, “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
As absurd as this sounds to Democrats who blame Trump for fomenting the violence, Conway’s analysis is not off-base.
If this election is about winning the hearts and minds of suburban swing voters, Conway is correct in assessing those hearts and minds are sick and tired of the mayhem and lawlessness that is occurring in too many American cities.
Whether Trump is the clear choice on law and order will be litigated this election. But until now, he has been the stronger candidate on law and order. He talks about it, he tweets about it. Call it bluster, but it resonates with many who fear we are losing control of large swaths of urban America.
There has been a fair amount of head-scratching as to why Biden has been so slow to call out the violence for what it is.
Biden is on the defensive on this issue. The same can be said of the Democratic Party for its tepid stance on law and order issues. In many respects, it represents a blindspot – some say a massive blindspot for the party.
Most Americans – including suburbanites and others in places like Franklin County – have empathy for peaceful protesters. But the empathy ends when the looting and shooting starts.
Every American has the right to protest, but no one has the right to inflict harm on another person or destroy property to make a point. End of discussion. The sooner Biden and Democrats make this case, the sooner they reclaim an issue Republicans have owned for a long time.
Likewise, when crime rates soar in cities like St. Louis, where children and police officers are routinely shot, it causes people to lose faith in government.
Someone has to defend order. Trump recognizes where ordinary people are on this issue and is banging the drum loudly that he is the candidate who cares and can fix the problem.
Biden hopes to reclaim control of the message by asking Americans if they are safe under Trump’s watch.
“Looting is not protesting, setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple, and those who do it should be prosecuted,” Biden said.
He’s got that part right.