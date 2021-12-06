It’s exciting news that the shuttered Calvin Theater is getting another shot at life. The renovation of the historic theater and opera house complements other development currently underway in downtown Washington. It will be a welcome addition to a district already on the move.
Greg Strothkamp, owner of the theater, announced he is ready to commence a multimillion-dollar renovation project to resurrect the property and, hopefully, to recapture some of its former glory.
Bringing the Calvin back to life will make a lot of people smile. The theater, which opened in 1909, was one of the cultural anchors of downtown Washington for decades. It was the place many saw their first motion picture.
The Calvin was designed for theatrical productions, but shortly after it opened, a movie screen and projector were installed, according to local historians. Through the years, it has been an entertainment venue for various productions, plays and musical acts.
During the 1990s, national touring folk and bluegrass acts like Alison Krauss, the John Hartford Band and Arlo Guthrie sold out the theater. Strothkamp hopes to revive live music at the theater, which is music to the ears for many fans who have to travel to St. Louis and beyond to enjoy a live show.
Regardless of the event, the Calvin has been a community gathering place for area residents for years. The place is steeped in history. News that it is coming back is bound to stir some fond memories.
If all goes as planned, the reopening of the Calvin also could be an economic boost for our community. Historic theaters are proven community revitalizers and economic drivers. Not only do they generate an impact of dollars spent on tickets, but they also catalyze other business development, create jobs and improve the local quality of life, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Bringing an old theater back to life is no small feat, as Strothkamp and his family know all too well. But like many, we are pulling for them to turn the stage lights back on and allow this historic gem to shine bright once again.