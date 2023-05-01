Honor Flight
A group of 25 Franklin County Honor Flight veterans and their guardians had an opportunity to witness one of the organization’s founders honored in a very special way at an iconic memorial last weekend.

The late Larry Davis of Union was recognized in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery last Sunday. The ceremony was part of the April Honor Flight mission. For many of the organization’s senior members, those that have been around since it was founded in 2007, the ceremony was the highlight of the trip.