A group of 25 Franklin County Honor Flight veterans and their guardians had an opportunity to witness one of the organization’s founders honored in a very special way at an iconic memorial last weekend.
The late Larry Davis of Union was recognized in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery last Sunday. The ceremony was part of the April Honor Flight mission. For many of the organization’s senior members, those that have been around since it was founded in 2007, the ceremony was the highlight of the trip.
It was certainly a well-earned tribute to a great man. Davis, who along with Jim Tayon and Dave Hall, the other co-founders of the local hub of Honor Flight, and all of the organization’s board members, volunteers and guardians have made a real difference in the lives of nearly 2,000 area veterans.
Honor Flight, which honors our nation’s veterans with all-expense paid trips to see the memorials and monuments that commemorate their service, is one of the most impactful veterans programs that exist today.
For many of these veterans, the trip is their first opportunity to see the memorials built in their honor. The flights are special because they bring together veterans who have shared experiences. They have an understanding of what they went through no matter where they served.
It is often an emotional and exhilarating journey for the veterans who take part in these trips. The same can be said for the escorts, guardians, organizers, family members and other volunteers who accompany the veterans. That was definitely the case this past weekend. One veteran was overheard on a telephone call with a loved one saying he could check another box on his “bucket list.”
Throughout the trip, veterans are often greeted by boisterous crowds showing their appreciation for their service. The reception the veterans receive on an Honor Flight and the special way they are treated is often as overwhelming as experiencing the memorials themselves.
And perhaps nothing is more overwhelming for the veterans than the escort provided by local First Responders to and especially on the trip back from St. Louis International Airport to the Washington VFW Post No. 2661. Dozens, if not hundreds of local police, fire, ambulance, sheriff’s department, highway patrol and Patriot Guard Riders lined Highway 100 and participated in the escort of the bus carrying the veterans home.
The respect and appreciation these men and women show our veterans is unbelievable. They do a tremendous job of honoring these veterans. One of the veterans remarked that presidents don’t get the same kind of treatment.
Davis once said that Honor Flight was one the best things he was ever involved with. We’re certain he was smiling this past weekend. Congratulations to the Franklin County Honor Flight crew for another successful mission.