Missouri state senators sparred this week over a bill that would allow food stamps to be used at some restaurants. Ultimately, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation after six GOP senators, including Sen. Pro-Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, joined Democrats to set up a “Restaurant Meals Program” as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP).
The vote provoked outrage among some members of the Senate’s conservative caucus who called the bill “Big Mac welfare” and claimed it amounted to an expansion of the program.
Schatz and other Republicans pushed back against those assertions, arguing the bill doesn’t increase the overall cost of the program but rather offers options for hot meals for people in need.
“The bill did not expand welfare and doesn’t give $1 more to anyone,” Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, told the Southeast Missourian. “The bill simply allows our elderly, disabled and homeless to have the option to buy warm meals with their SNAP benefits. Many of our elderly and disabled are not able to cook for themselves.
Schatz said his vote was based on common sense. “I ran into a homeless person and I thought, how is this guy going to cook a warm meal for himself? Then I thought how can I help this man and others, who aren’t able to cook for themselves? I get the rhetoric and the fact that food stamps have a bad name and get a bad rap from some. But at the end of the day, if this helps some folks get a hot meal, then I’m for it,” Schatz told the Missourian Friday.
We agree. Other states allow food stamps to be used at restaurants. When you push past the political rhetoric, all the bill does is give those less fortunate, more options to get a hot meal.
Some would call that compassion.