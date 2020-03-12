Mercy Hospital Washington is honor-rich because it rates so high in performance in delivering health care. The honors are a reminder of how fortunate we are to have such a facility to serve this area.
The latest honor Mercy Hospital Washington has received is to be named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
It is the only hospital in Missouri to qualify for this recognition!
For patients and others who are aware of the inner workings of the hospital here, the honor is a testimony to the commitment by all of the associates of the health care facility — from the administrators to the medical staff, nurses, and other staff members who play a role in serving people in need of health care. It is a honor for all members of the staff, from the board to housekeeping, to the kitchen to landscaping, technicians, security and all personnel serving in the many offices. They all share in this honor.
We are not saying the hospital is perfect. It doesn’t claim to be. We are saying the entire staff is committed to assigned tasks and performs well in going above and beyond the average in performance. That is so important in health care.
Eric Eoloff, hospital president, said it best: “We don’t claim to be perfect, but our health care teams are working hard each day to deliver compassionate care and exceptional service.”
Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the grading process assesses actions across eight pillars of performance that span market-value, and finance-based categories in making comprehensive and objective assessments. The hospital is in touch with its mission, said Michael Topchik, an official of the The Chartis Center for Rural Health, in delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction.
Commitment to its mission is what makes Mercy Hospital Washington stand out in the health care world. Congratulations, on your latest honor.