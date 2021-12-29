Nearly one in five health care workers nationwide have quit their jobs during the pandemic. At the end of this week you can add Angie Hittson’s name to that list.
Hittson has served as Franklin County’s Health Department director since 2013. Moving on wasn’t an easy decision for Hittson, according to her resignation letter. She had planned to retire at the county, but she was compelled to resign for her own safety.
Hittson, like scores of other local health directors across the country, is quitting because she is tired of the abuse and aggression that comes with being on the front lines of the pandemic. She is tired of being a public punching bag for just doing her job.
Public health work during a pandemic or any public health crisis is demanding and stressful. These days it also can be dangerous.
“The daily verbal assaults, threats of violence and even death threats directed at the department, my family and at me personally for following orders I was directed to follow, are not only unbearable, they are unacceptable,” Hittson wrote.
The threats Hittson and her staff have received are absolutely unacceptable. Threatening to kill someone can be a serious criminal offense. The people who made these threats should be held to account and be prosecuted if appropriate.
Nearly two years into this pandemic, it is abundantly clear people hold differing views on virus mitigation efforts such as lock-downs, quarantine measures, mandatory mask requirements, contact tracing and vaccines. But no one has the right to threatened another person or their family. The county commission is responsible for the safety of all its employees and should be taking every action possible to ensure this type of behavior is referred to law enforcement agencies.
Hittson isn’t alone. Public health care workers across the country have been targeted, physically assaulted, and harassed on social media. Some have had protesters show up at their homes. And, some, like Hittson, have had threats made against their families. Others have been fired for speaking out against misinformation fomented by right-wing extremists.
In Missouri, at least a dozen county health department directors have left their jobs since March 2020, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Many of them said they had experienced harassment over the actions they took to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Hittson, a nurse, is part of what public health officials are calling the largest exodus of public health workers in American history.
Exhausted, frustrated, facing personal threats and political pressure, public health officials nationwide are departing their posts at a rate never seen before, and in the middle of a pandemic, ABC News reported earlier this year.
More than 180 state and local public health leaders — high-level health department staffers in at least 38 states — have resigned, retired or been fired since April 1, 2020, according to an analysis by Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press.
One in eight Americans — roughly 40 million people — lives in a community that has lost its local public health department leader during the coronavirus pandemic, the analysis found. Add Franklin County to that developing statistic.
“This has been a major, unprecedented loss in public health leadership across the nation,” Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told ABC News.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Hittson’s leadership will be missed. He called her a good person and “good for Franklin County.”
In her resignation letter, Hittson said she was “immensely proud” of what her team accomplished at the county health department. “We have saved many lives by linking citizens to services, resources, access to transportation and healthcare. We have provided out of our own pockets to those in need. We have built programs and expanded services.”
No question Hittson did all that and more for our county. By all accounts she was a stellar employee.
But to too many, she was the enemy, someone to be attacked and harassed for being on the side of science and safety. With coronavirus cases making a comeback, and hospitals getting crowded again, it feels like those who drove her out are winning this fight.
Who can blame Hittson for packing her bags? No one should be worried about their safety while doing their job.
The saddest thing about all of this is that when Hittson leaves this Friday, a heck of a lot of experience will be walking out the door. The kind of experience that will be difficult to replace — assuming the commission can even find a person to do this job. The personal cost is probably too high for most people.