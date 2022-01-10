State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, thanked his family for their support in an emotional farewell speech on the floor of the Missouri House on Wednesday, the opening day of the 2022 regular session.
Choking back tears, Griesheimer, whose district includes parts of Washington and western Franklin county, said his intent entering politics was never to leave a legacy in Jefferson City. Rather, his goal was to leave a legacy as a father and a husband.
Grieshimer is leaving the House in the middle of his second term to work full time in the private sector and spend more time with his wife and three children. As he said in his speech, his family has made sacrifices for him in his political career, it was time for him to make sacrifices for them as a full-time dad.
Good for him. While some may criticize him for not finishing his term, you can’t fault him for not having his priorities figured out.
No doubt, Griesheimer’s resignation is a short-term loss for the residents of his district. Like his father, Sen. John Griesheimer, he was an effective lawmaker who excelled at constituent service. He got things done. His district’s interests were his interests. He wasn’t a firebrand or an idealogue like so many in the Missouri General Assembly today. He cared more about public service than politics, which is increasingly rare in the halls of the state Capitol.
To be sure, Franklin County will miss Griesheimer’s advocacy this session on important issues like efforts to improve Highways 47 and 50, restoring Amtrak funding and issues related to funding public education and health care.
But life will go on both in the General Assembly and in the 61st district without Griesheimer this legislative session. That is the case whether or not Gov. Mike Parson calls for a special election to replace him and the other five vacancies in the House. So far, Gov. Parson has shown little inclination to do so.
Perhaps that’s because the six vacancies means the GOP no longer holds a super majority in the Missouri House. While that leaves them with plenty of votes to advance their agenda, it is short of a veto-proof majority, as the Missouri Independent pointed out this week. That could potentially benefit Parson politically.
But there are other practical considerations in play in the decision of whether to call special elections to replace these House members. Chief among them is redistricting, which is the process of redrawing legislative district maps. There is a good chance the boundaries of some of these vacant House districts are going to change anyway. That is likely the case with the 61st District.
While there remain some 50-plus legislative districts to be finalized, the proposed legislative district boundaries for the Franklin County area are largely set and have the backing of both Democrats and Republicans on a commission that is tasked with drawing the new House map.
For the past decade, Franklin County has been represented, in part, by four state representatives, including most recently, Griesheimer; Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington; Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair; and Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka.
Under the current bipartisan proposal, that will change to three representatives. District 61, which currently also includes New Haven, Berger, Gerald and Leslie, would be redrawn to leave out Franklin County. Instead, the district would move to the west and include portions of Osage, Montgomery and Gasconade counties.
While things could still change, if Parson did set a special election to replace Griesheimer, the winner, if they were from Franklin county, would be a one-term, potentially lame-duck representative depending on how things shake out.
Whatever Parson does, we trust the other Franklin County lawmakers can ably represent our county’s interests in Griesheimer’s absence.