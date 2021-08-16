There has been nothing like it in the long history of the Washington Town & Country Fair!
We’re referring to the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction last Saturday afternoon, which grossed $864,169, far surpassing the record of $491,625 set in 2019. The speculation was that this year’s event would bring in over a half-million dollars, but few, if any, predicted it would top more than $800,000 in receipts.
Perhaps the co-chair of the Fair said it best when Joyce Couch exclaimed, “You hear a number like that, and you just have to be amazed by this community. That’s a crazy amount of money!”
Even veteran auctioneer Dave Schumacher became notably excited when the grand and reserve market hogs were both sold for more than $100 a pound. The champion hog was sold for $105 a pound for a total of $30,135, which set a record that was broken minutes later when the reserve champion brought $206 a pound, a total of $54,590.
The large auction crowd was stunned when Larry Bryson bought the two champions exhibited by his granddaughters, Hannah and Evelyn Bryson, of Labadie. The very unusual occurrence of two sisters exhibiting the two top hogs in the competition was overshadowed by the jaw-dropping amount paid for them.
The support by the other bidders was nothing short of amazing as well, as they paid considerably over market price to the young exhibitors, who showed their steers, hogs, lambs and dairy farm animals in the judging competitions.
The livestock competition and auction have come a long way since they began in the early 1950s. Fair officials and the community wanted to encourage rural youngsters to raise Blue Ribbon livestock, and prices paid at the auction were to boost their interest.
Many of the young exhibitors became veterans in showing their livestock, coming back year after year to compete. Many used the auction proceeds to help pay for college. Those traditions continue.
Showing livestock at the Fair is a great experience for the young exhibitors. That was true 60 years ago and is still true today.
Over the years, businesses and individuals have supported the auction by bidding over current market prices. Some of the bidders have been supporting the auction since it began.
To put things in perspective, in 1961, 66 steers were auctioned at the Fair, the only category then, for a record $18,907. The record auction proceeds were touted in a front page story in the Washington Citizen. Seven businesses bought 49 of the of the 66 head offered for $14,579 of that total.
The Bank of Washington bought the grand champion and reserve champion that year. Other businesses buying multiple head 60 years ago included Kroger, Stag Sales, Droege’s Super Market, Independent Packing Co., Gross Super Market and Franklin County Bank.
We don’t know when or if the 2021 records will be topped. Are we approaching a $1 million auction gross? The 2021 auction total certainly has raised some eyebrows and attracted some attention. It has to be one of the highest totals paid to exhibitors at a fair auction in the state.
Congratulations to all the exhibitors and bidders, especially to the Fair Livestock Committee members, who do an exemplary job.