On the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, a nice crowd showed up at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department headquarters for an open house on Sunday. The annual event gives the public a chance to interact with firefighters, check out fire trucks and other cool gear, and for students to show off their winning fire prevention posters.
More importantly, it gives firefighters a chance to explain what they do and provide lifesaving public education in an effort to reduce injuries caused by fires. Fire Prevention Week is the longest-running U.S. public health observance on record and is still going strong in Washington. This year’s theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” remains prudent and timely advice on this milestone anniversary.
Public education is a major component of what the Washington fire department does on a regular basis. It’s central to the organization’s mission. It may come as a surprise, but fighting fires is a small subset of what Washington volunteer firefighters actually do, according to Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg.
What consumes more of their time is just about everything else imaginable in the realm of emergency services from responding to medical emergencies and automobile accidents, clearing downed tree limbs, helping a business or homeowner with an electrical issue, and assisting with all manner of rescues. It also includes less exciting but equally important tasks like changing batteries in smoke detectors and helping schools plan and conduct fire drills. And, of course, engaging intimately with the public in areas like public education.
“We are who the public calls when there is no one else to call,” Frankenberg explained in an interview a few days after the open house.
Those varied responsibilities require a multitude of skill sets and talents. Frankenberg likened it to a “sophisticated jack-of-all-trades.” That’s the reason why the Washington fire department is always on the look out for new talent. That’s why they are always recruiting for new members. The nature of the job and the equipment used in this line of work is constantly evolving, requiring an increasing variety of specialized experience and knowledge. It has created the need for more ancillary roles in the fire department.
The volunteer department is considering all of these staffing needs as it evolves. The department underwent an internal organizational restructuring a few years ago and is currently engaged in a top-to-bottom review of its entire operations conducted by an outside consulting firm. All of this is being done to meet the challenges of growth and to ensure the department is doing everything it can to fulfill its core mission of protecting the public.
The department deserves credit for its forward-looking approach to strategic planning and innovation and its willingness to collaborate with outside experts to shape the fire service over the next 20 to 30 years.
But even in the midst of rapid growth and advancing technology, one thing that won’t change, according to Frankenberg, is the volunteer nature of the department. The fire chief said the outside consultants have commented that Washington has “a good thing going” with its volunteer staff and that doesn’t need to change.
That speaks volumes about the members of our volunteer fire company. They have always been the gold standard in terms of volunteer service in this area. The department is always looking for new members to join this elite volunteer fire service that continues to grow and evolve.
We encourage anyone who has an interest in giving back to the community — especially those who possess specialized training or unique talents — to consider joining the Washington Volunteer Fire Department and become a part of the next chapter of this noble volunteer tradition.