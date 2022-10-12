Fire Station 1
Connor Singleton, 6, checks out a fire engine at an open house at the Washington Fire Department Headquarters on Sunday.

On the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, a nice crowd showed up at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department headquarters for an open house on Sunday. The annual event gives the public a chance to interact with firefighters, check out fire trucks and other cool gear, and for students to show off their winning fire prevention posters.

More importantly, it gives firefighters a chance to explain what they do and provide lifesaving public education in an effort to reduce injuries caused by fires. Fire Prevention Week is the longest-running U.S. public health observance on record and is still going strong in Washington. This year’s theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” remains prudent and timely advice on this milestone anniversary.