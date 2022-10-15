Washington, like other places in the county and the state, have a homeless problem. While the severity of the problem is hard to measure, those on the front lines of serving this population, agree the problem is getting worse.
It’s not a new problem. People likely have been homeless throughout Washington’s history for various economic and societal reasons. But the problem has been more conspicuous in the last few years.
People, including city officials, were surprised when a homeless man was discovered sleeping in Washington City Hall a few years back. The incident opened some eyes to a chronic issue that had been spreading more in the shadows than on the front pages.
Like elsewhere, the homeless issue here is more complex than the increasing number of panhandlers holding cardboard signs asking strangers for money at busy intersections around town. Some people who panhandle are indeed homeless. But homeless experts point out as many as half the people asking for money on the street have a place to call home, however, they may not be able to buy food and pay their bills. Regardless, it was rare to see someone panhandling in Washington 20 or 30 years ago. Today, it is commonplace.
The local homelessness issue has prompted a number of responses from civic leaders and the private sector as they search for solutions. The Washington City Council likely will weigh in on one of those proposed solutions Monday night when it votes on a special use permit for a homeless shelter on Highway A. Like the issue of homelessness itself, the buildup to Monday night’s vote has been emotionally charged and rife with misconceptions, stereotypes and rumors.
Developer Greg Hoberock and his wife Anne McPherson are behind the proposed homeless shelter. Hoberock, a former Fair chairman and longtime booster of Washington High School, has a reputation as a shrewd businessman and for civic philanthropy. He is a serious person. He is known as a man who gets things done and doesn’t suffer fools. More than anything, Hoberock is known as a person of integrity. It is one of the reasons why he was asked to serve as a curator for the University of Missouri — one of the most influential and prestigious boards in the state.
The shelter Hoberock is proposing is not intended as a long-term solution for the chronically homeless or those who have mental issues or those who have a history of substance abuse. Rather, the shelter will be a resource for those who, often for reasons outside their control, are without a place to live. The shelter would be a temporary safe place for these people to regroup, access services and regain some stability.
Many of this segment of homeless have grown up in poverty and have been living close to the edge of economic disaster their entire lives. A financial setback, such as job loss, car troubles, medical emergency, divorce, abandonment or any unexpected expense can lead to the loss of their home or apartment. Many of this specific homeless population are women with children. Experts say domestic abuse is one of the leading causes of homelessness among women, and a shocking 84 percent of homeless women have experienced severe physical or sexual abuse at some point in their lives.
The common trait among this group of homeless is they want to be productive citizens but because of any number of reasons, need help getting back on their feet. This is the segment of homeless Hoberock and McPherson are attempting to assist.
Not surprising, there is opposition to the shelter. Those who live in subdivisions near the proposed shelter are understandably concerned. They fear their property values will diminish if the shelter is approved. Some are concerned the shelter will attract even more homeless to the area.
Hobebrock understands these concerns. He has pledged that the shelter will be a good neighbor. He has promised that if the shelter does not meet the expectations he has publicly articulated, he will personally shut it down. We believe him on that score. While that promise by itself may not alleviate the concerns of nearby property owners, it is something they can take to the bank. Hoberock is man of his word. He doesn’t have any hidden agenda in this project other than trying to make a difference for those who can be helped. He and his wife are driven by their faith and a sincere desire to do some good in the community.
We hope the council considers this when they vote on the shelter. This isn’t a government-mandated solution that citizens have no control over. This is a locally based, private-sector solution driven by a couple with a long track record of investment and giving back to their community.
It is possible to end homelessness for some. We believe this effort can be part of that solution.