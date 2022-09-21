Famed American humorist, social commentator and newspaper columnist Will Rogers once said: “It ain’t bragging if it’s true.”

So when we say we are the best weekly newspaper of our size in the state, we aren’t bragging, we have the hardware to prove it. For the second year in a row, The Missourian took home the coveted Gold Cup at the Missouri Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest. The Gold Cup is awarded to newspapers that amass the most points for entries judged in their divisions. In this competition, the Gold Cup is the highest honor a newspaper can receive.