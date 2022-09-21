Famed American humorist, social commentator and newspaper columnist Will Rogers once said: “It ain’t bragging if it’s true.”
So when we say we are the best weekly newspaper of our size in the state, we aren’t bragging, we have the hardware to prove it. For the second year in a row, The Missourian took home the coveted Gold Cup at the Missouri Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest. The Gold Cup is awarded to newspapers that amass the most points for entries judged in their divisions. In this competition, the Gold Cup is the highest honor a newspaper can receive.
Our newspaper, which competed against the state’s other large weeklies, won a total of 50 awards in the competition, including 16 first-place awards.
The Missourian consistently features some of the best photography in the state and indeed the country. Adding to that tradition, Missourian sports writer and photojournalist Arron Hustead’s picture of the Washington High School softball team celebrating a victory over Farmington in the 2021 state 4A quarterfinal game won first place in the Best Sports Feature Photograph category and also was named Photo of the Year. As usual, our staff won a number of awards for photography this year, but the judges deemed Arron’s photo the best in the entire competition.
Congratulations to Arron and all of our staff. The awards are a testament to their hard work and talent. We’ve said before that we don’t publish The Missourian to win awards, but receiving the Gold Cup two years in a row is truly special. It is recognition from our peers that we are doing things right.
The annual Better Newspaper Contest allows member journalists, photojournalists, columnists, page designers and online editors to show off their best work. Each year, a different state press association reviews thousands of entries submitted by Missouri newspapers and news organizations and picks the best of the competition. The contest inspires all journalists to produce better work, which in turn nurtures our profession and builds stronger communities.
We are proud, extremely proud, of everyone on our team who made these awards possible — and when we say everyone, we mean it. This was a team effort, from the front office to our newsroom, sales department, design team, accounting and administrative staff, pressroom, circulation department and mailroom.
We have the best newspaper staff in the state. We said that last year when we won the Gold Cup. We say it again. And like Rogers said, “it ain’t bragging if it’s true.”
We couldn’t be more proud of our team. Congratulations to them on their exceptional accomplishments!