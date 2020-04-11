Among the first responders who are playing a vital role in the current pandemic are firemen, police, ambulance personnel and EMTs. A number of them have contracted COVID-19. In an announcement the past week, Gov. Mike Parson said they have not been forgotten when it comes to aid during the crisis.
Gov. Parson and Annie Hui, director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, announced an emergency rule that allows any first responder to receive workers’ compensation if they are quarantined or contract COVID-19.
Before the new order came out, benefits were not included for eligible self-employed workers.
The rule makes the assumption that the virus was contracted while in the line of duty, which means an injury received while on the job.
Hui said the new rule “allows them to focus on their lifesaving mission knowing that they and their loved ones will be provided for by the workers’ compensation program.”
Even though the rule won’t be effective until April 17, it will cover first responders who had been infected or quarantined before that date. The governor said the first responders face risks every day, especially right now.
Police welcomed the news. A police officer, Jeremy Bowman, Jefferson City, president of that city’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 19, said more than 100 police officers have been affected by the virus. He said eight police officers in St. Louis have tested positive for COVID-19.
Workers’ compensation aid certainly is deserved by first responders during this unusual period. We too often take them for granted.
Hui said her department is swamped with the highnumber of claims for unemployment compensation. She said the department already has taken more claims in the last few weeks than in the entire year of 2019. Because of this, Hui asked people with questions to look at the Frequently Asked Questions on the department’s website. Videos on the website explain how to file a claim, what to expect after filing, and how to file a weekly claim, and other topics.
There are people who are filing claims for the first time ever. Hui emphasized that her department is working as fast as it can. It received more than 100,000 claims last week. The number of claims filed are higher than the number the department was getting during the peak of the 2008-2009 recession.
The federal supplement is $600 a week for people who are eligible.