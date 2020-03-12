Respect for others and their opinions fades, especially in politics, and it can be constant with some people and with others just during an election year. It is the nature of many humans, male and female, regardless of their status in life.
We’ve been exposed to it more since the White House has been occupied by Donald Trump, a man of ever-changing moods who vents his emotions and who can be downright nasty at times. But he did all right at the polls four years ago with that type of personality. Is his persona much like many Americans’ today? He said things that resonated with many voters.
The calls for more civility in our relations with others have come from all avenues of life, but in politics that message has been rejected — dead on arrival — by a number of our elected representatives.
An example was the verbal outburst by Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democrats’ top leader in the Republican-controlled Senate. Schumer, of New York, attended a rally outside the Supreme Court building while the justices were hearing oral arguments on an abortion law. Schumer aimed his remarks at two Trump-appointed justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, using their names in what most observers considered threats. What he said was:
"I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released a whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with those decisions.” By decisions he meant how they rule in abortion matters. The two justices are assumed to be anti-abortion and will vote
in that manner on cases before the court.
Schumer faced immediate criticism for his remarks, even from some Democrats. Chief Justice John Roberts and the court issued this statement: “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All members of the court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”
The statements were unbecoming from the minority leader in the Senate.
Schumer lost little time in backing away from his remarks. He denied he was making a threat and said he shouldn’t have used the words he did. Schumer said he was from Brooklyn and “we speak in strong language.” That’s a grade school response!
The American Bar Association said the legal organization was “deeply troubled” by Schumer’s remarks.
Schumer was defended by several top Democrats.
The president also has criticized members of the court, especially Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. President Trump said the two justices should recuse themselves from any cases involving him because of alleged bias.
The attack mode practices by some politicians need to be toned down. They belittle them personally and are unbecoming for the public office they hold.
We’d like to become optimistic about civility prevailing in politics and in dealing with each other but being a realist, we don’t see it happening.