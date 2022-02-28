The Missouri Senate passed a massive $4.6 billion supplemental budget bill Wednesday that provides raises for state employees, almost $2 billion in federal funding for schools and money to fully fund the state’s Medicaid program for the rest of the fiscal year.
Gov. Parson signed the bill Friday.
It was a relief to many who wondered if persistent dysfunction in the Senate would torpedo the critical legislation. Parson had hoped to sign a budget bill by Feb. 1 because some of the spending contained in the legislation was time-sensitive.
According to reports, Missouri was one of the last states in the country to approve spending the federal funds for schools. People in the education community were getting nervous.
The budget bill was the first one passed by the Senate this session, after weeks of paralysis and GOP infighting spurred mostly by congressional redistricting. But there were other stumbling blocks.
In one of the stranger episodes in the history of the Missouri Senate, Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, launched a filibuster Tuesday in protest over being stripped of his committee assignments for wearing denim overalls on the Senate floor earlier in the month.
Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, administered the discipline after asking Moon to apologize or face punishment. There’s no formal rule against wearing overalls on the Senate floor but there are many “traditions” senators observe, including to dress professionally.
As The Missouri Times put it in a Feb. 16 article, “Moon, along with other members of the hard-line Conservative Caucus, have notoriously clashed with GOP leadership in recent years — but more visibly this session.”
Moon didn’t feel the punishment fit the crime so he embarked on a filibuster.
The story made national and international headlines, appearing in publications as far-flung as the Taiwan News. GOP Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder dubbed the feud “bib gate” and criticized Moon for wasting taxpayer dollars in an attempt to gain recognition in his congressional bid, according to the Associated Press.
Moon eventually apologized on Wednesday and the Senate got back to work passing the budget bill.
Moon’s filibuster was a political stunt designed to rally his base — just as was his shameful efforts to kill the nomination of Parson’s health director pick earlier in the month.
It’s embarrassing how politics and foolishness has overwhelmed this once-reliably dignified chamber of the Missouri General Assembly.
In a Friday morning interview with The Missourian Schatz called Moon’s filibuster a “colossal waste of time” but downplayed the incident, adding the Senate eventually “got the train back on track.” He said while there may be more dysfunction and disruptions this session — largely motivated by self-interested politicians — the Senate will move more important legislation. He even predicted the Senate would pass a Congressional redistricting bill this week.
“In politics, sometimes you have to put up with a little craziness to get things done,” he added.