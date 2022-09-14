Gov. Mike Parson touted his and the state’s agricultural bonafides just a few miles north of this area Monday.

Parson was in Warren County for the groundbreaking of a massive beef processing plant that, when fully operational by the end of 2024, will process 2,400 head of cattle per day on a 150-acre site located between Wright City and Foristell. The plant is expected to employ 1,300 people.