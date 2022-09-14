Gov. Mike Parson touted his and the state’s agricultural bonafides just a few miles north of this area Monday.
Parson was in Warren County for the groundbreaking of a massive beef processing plant that, when fully operational by the end of 2024, will process 2,400 head of cattle per day on a 150-acre site located between Wright City and Foristell. The plant is expected to employ 1,300 people.
“As a third-generation farmer and cattleman myself, I am proud to welcome AFG to Missouri. This is a major development that will benefit Missouri’s agricultural producers and consumers for years to come. With $94 billion contributed to our economy annually, we appreciate that agriculture is our number one industry,” Parson said at the site of the new plant according to the Warren County Record.
AFG is short for American Foods Group, a family-owned meat packing and processing company based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with locations throughout the Midwest. AFG has purchased cattle from Missouri farmers for years and shipped the livestock to other states for processing. When the plant is up and running, it will be in a position to perform that function in Missouri.
Parson is not exaggerating when he says the plant is a major development. The “third-generation cattleman” knows what he is talking about on this issue. The plant’s economic impact for the region and the state will be significant. The processing plant will provide $80 million in wages annually. The overall annual economic benefit of the facility to the state could reach $1 billion, according to economic development officials.
That is a big deal by any measuring stick. It is expected that the economic ripples that flow from a project of this size and scope also will benefit Franklin County.
But the big winner is Warren County. While there is concern from residents near the plant about issues like increased traffic and potential odors caused by the processing facility, the county and the communities near it stand to benefit handsomely from the higher tax revenues it will generate. School districts and other tax-supported entities will realize a boost. So will area businesses.
It’s also a big win for the Greater Warren County Economic Development Council (GWCEDC), which played a major role in bringing AFG to this area. The economic development group, formed about 10 years ago to bring new industries and businesses to the county, is having success along the I-70 corridor. It served as the catalyst in bringing nearly 20 public, private and nonprofit agencies together to land AFG. Good for them. They are creating economic opportunities for an area that is ripe for more development because of its proximity to the states’ major east-west thoroughfare.
There is a lot of commentary about the urban/rural divide in Missouri especially in political conversations. But there is no denying Missouri is an agricultural leader nationwide.
And when it comes to agricultural issues, Parson is in his comfort zone. He is our state’s best advocate for its farming community and the overall role agriculture plays in the state’s economy. That role is indeed significant and perhaps not as widely known among some of our state’s citizens.
A study released last year by the Missouri Department of Agriculture showed that agriculture, forestry and related industries contribute nearly $94 billion to the state’s economy each year and more than one in every 10 jobs is supported by agriculture.
Parson repeated that $94 billion figure in his remarks Monday. We would too.
The study noted Missouri is ranked among the top five states in the nation for:
• Number of farms — 95,000 (second)
• Hay production — 6.4 million tons (second)
• Beef cows — 2.04 million head (third)
• Rice production — 15.5 million cwt (fourth)
• Goats — 75,000 head (fifth)
Agriculture plays an outsized role in our state’s economy and the new AFG processing plant in Warren County adds an exclamation point to this fact.