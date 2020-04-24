We are in a period of adjustment in our lives because of the COVID-19 menace to our heath.
When you think about it, life is full of adjustments. They are constant if not regularly encountered.
Like your changing body, as we grow older, adjustments must be made to our lifestyles to remain viable.
Adjustments can be good and bad, depending on one’s judgment in handling individual situations.
Some people adjust to life’s challenges better than others. Adjustments are difficult for many people, easy for others.
Emotionally there are people who are better equipped to handle adjustments than others.
Being placed in a different environment is one of the challenges faced by many people and they have trouble handling the change. The same is true for some people in a change in jobs, going to a different school, entering the military, leaving home for the first time, in academia in moving up the education ladder — major changes in the life and times of an individual.
The majority of people take life’s changes in stride — no problem.
What we are experiencing now in this era of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders is being accepted by the majority, but it’s the worry about their well-being, along with their families’, that’s a somewhat new experience. What does the future hold? How long will it take for the economy to recover?
Adjustments already have been made. How many more will have to be made?
The government has come to the rescue. What it is doing is bound to help. How much more can it do without endangering the nation’s fiscal well-being?
America has had no prior experience in dealing with a health crisis of this magnitude. Americans are resilient people. That “bounce back” spirit is still alive!