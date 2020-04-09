President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Parson are being criticized for not acting quick enough to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The timing of their judgment calls in acting on emergency measures is a target in the criticism.
Leadership faces making tough decisions in a timely fashion in a period of a pandemic and both the president and governor are under fire from critics. Some of the criticism is justified. Hindsight can lead to valid conclusions. Some of it has roots in politics.
There is criticism of President Trump for not acting quickly enough in restricting travel from China to the United States when the virus became known on New Year’s Eve.
An investigation by The New York Times revealed that at least 430,000 people have arrived since New Year’s Eve in the United States on direct flights from China, including nearly 40,000 in the two months after the president imposed restrictions on such travel. The data was collected in both China and the U.S. by the newspaper.
The Times said the people came from multiple nationalities, arriving at a number of airports, including New York. Thousands came from the center of the outbreak in China, Wuhan, as American health officials were beginning to assess the risks to the U.S. In all, since the crackdown on flights occurred Feb. 2, 279 flights from China have arrived in the United States.
Screenings of individuals on those flights have been uneven, the newspaper reported.
The analysis by The Times shows the travel restrictions and screenings may have come too late to have been effective in keeping people from China out of the U.S. However, health officials say 25 percent of the people infected never show any symptoms.
As more data becomes available, we will know whether the actions taken by the president were the right judgment calls. It does appear the screening efforts were inadequate of the people arriving from China.
The vastness and speed of the pandemic is a new experience for all of the countries where it has spread. Mistakes have been made in reacting to it.