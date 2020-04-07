The coronavirus outbreak hasn’t reached its peak in America and already we are reading about how we should be prepared for the next pandemic. There are others who believe we should wait until this one is over before we begin planning for the next one.
We will learn from this one as to what we should do to be prepared for the next one.
Will the United States and other countries act to be prepared for the next pandemic? History tells the usual will happen. There will be cries to be prepared immediately — an urgent push will be on but those cries will fade with time. We will relax and move away from the urgent pleas to be prepared.
It seems to be a characteristic of humans to relax from dangers once they are over for a period of time. We have a tendency to forget what we learned from past tragedies, especially if they are spread out over the years.
Columnist Marc Thiessen, whose writings appear regularly in The Missourian, in the weekend edition told of the many warnings we have had about deadly occurrences in the past that caught us unprepared.
He asked this question: “Why does it always seem to take a tragedy to wake us up to danger?”
A quick answer is that humans have short memories.
Thiessen said America had many warnings about terrorism, that it would hit us on our shores, and we didn’t take the danger seriously enough, and were caught unprepared for 9/11. He gave other examplwrote that there were warning signs about other possible pandemics “and we were caught unprepared for COVID-19.”
Thiessen didn’t place the blame directly on any president or their administrations — there were many in our past history. Some were due to a failure of imagination, such as the Pearl Harbor attack, he wrote.
“But it took no imagination to foresee today’s coronavirus pandemic.” He explained that scientists and doctors cannot tell us when the next pandemic will occur, or how severe it will be, but most agree at some point we are likely to face another pandemic. He concludes we have time to prepare for the next one.
Writing in The New York Times, Dr. Susan Desmong-Hellmann, former CEO of the Gates Foundation, said future leaders must be challenged to do much better. “It is essential to develop an early-warning system that closely tracks global disease trends and distributes accurate, real-time information about them. Every country must be able to assess and contribute global health data in nonpolitical ways to maximize the chance of keeping its own citizens healthy.” She added that a detailed plan is needed for the medical supply front.
Is that a job for the United Nations?
The question is, are we and other countries willing to do what it will take to prepare for the next pandemic?