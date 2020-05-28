Area Memorial Day ceremonies Monday were abbreviated compared to the norm because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the ones that were held were just as meaningful in paying homage to the military personnel who down through the years have preserved our freedom.
The solemnity of the traditional observance was present even though the services were brief compared to other years.
Veterans who passed away the past year were recognized in the outdoor ceremonies at V.F.W. Post 2661 with prayers, rifle salutes and the sounding of bells for the departed.
The usual observance at the riverfront was replaced by the service at the V.F.W., in conjunction with American Post 218 and Missouri Chapter 7 of the Korean War Veterans Association. The fire department displayed a large American flag at the top of its ladder truck and the podium backdrop contained the names of veterans who died the past year. There was no main speaker and the ceremony lasted only 10 minutes.
There was a memorial observance at the riverfront by members of the Washington Boat Club that included the dropping of a memorial wreath in the river and boats with flags did a “pass by.”
The ceremonies may have been brief this year but the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country were not forgotten. They never will be as long as we have veterans’ organizations to remind us of their services.
There were other brief ceremonies around the county by veterans’ organizations.