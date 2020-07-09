I hope you had a happy and safe Fourth of July. In our family, our nation’s birthday engendered an energetic discussion about the observance of holidays in this time of COVID. Some argued that the problem is not as severe in Franklin County and no special precautions were necessary. Others contended that masks and social distancing, if not cancellation of family gatherings all together, seemed a proper response. At the end of the day, most families, mine included, had a mix of protocols. Some people stayed home, others gathered, with and without masks, but without a doubt, the celebration was altered in some way in many homes.
Most of us are focused on the COVID numbers and realize the serious consequences for our country. It seems clear that we will have to deal with the virus and its health impact at least until an effective vaccine is developed and deployed around the world. How long will that take?
We’ve seen the effects of shutting the economy down to enforce a stark version of social distancing. Government financial support at an unprecedented level has prevented widespread bankruptcies, but policies are now changing. Opening the economy gradually while attempting to define an acceptable level of health risk is a policy fraught with political and social uncertainty, but it seems to be the path we are on as a nation.
Our holiday dinner discussions focused a lot on COVID and its impact on work, sports and entertainment, but mostly we talked about schools.
Many families face a big decision in a few weeks as they prepare to send their children back to school. Schools are racing to define policies and procedures designed to keep teachers and students safe in this time of COVID. The range of potential outcomes is large, and administrators, teachers and parents are trying to plan what their responses will be if certain events occur. Schools in Franklin County face one set of problems, but if you are sending your son or daughter across the country to college, the problems look bigger and scarier. A large university might have 50,000 or more students returning to campus from all 50 states and possibly several foreign countries. The range of possible challenges facing these colleges is enormous and some problems seem overwhelming.
Before we get to the next national holiday — Labor Day on Sept. 7 — we will have a few more months of government stats on COVID, the economy and the plans for opening the nation’s schools. It probably will not be enough information to definitively answer all our questions, but each of us will have to chart a course for our family. Those decisions will surely dominate the next holiday dinner discussions.