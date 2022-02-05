Washington lost a longtime community asset and all-around good guy this past week with the passing of Jerry Jasper. A Washington native, Jerry died Monday at the age of 70 after a lengthy illness.
Jerry meant a lot of things to a lot of people and his accomplishments were many, but his name will forever be synonymous with the Washington Parks system. Jerry served as the city’s parks and recreational director for 26 years, the longest of any parks director in the city’s history.
He made the most of that long run, shaping and improving our park system in immeasurable ways.
To be sure, Washington had a park system prior to him joining the city in the early 1970s, but he was a catalyst for developing and expanding it into the vibrant and extensive system it is today. He helped usher our parks into the modern era.
As director, he was the parks’ chief ambassador and champion. You couldn’t have asked for a better advocate. An avid outdoorsman and tree enthusiast, Jerry appreciated nature. He was passionate about green space. Some said he knew every plant species in the parks. He was a natural for a parks director and it showed in everything he did.
More importantly, he intuitively understood how a great parks system could benefit a community and improve the quality of life for residents.
Jerry was the conduit for the parks and the community. He was the facilitator for all of the different organizations that used the parks for events or for practice or games, including our town’s two high schools, youth baseball or football teams, the Washington Town & Country Fair board and countless other organizations. Jerry lent a helping hand and offered invaluable assistance to anyone and everyone.
Jerry was committed to making the parks system better. He was front and center on every park project that occurred under his watch, including the 1983 renovation of the Washington Municipal Swimming pool, the beautification efforts at Lions Lake, and the creation of the Rotary Riverfront Trail just to name a few. Jerry pushed the park system forward with improvements.
After he retired from the parks department, Jerry joined the Bank of Franklin County where he worked for 13 years as the bank’s community development officer. He applied the same positive energy to his role in the private sector as he had for the city of Washington, earning accolades from his colleagues for his hard work and passion for his community.
“Jerry was just an unbelievable asset to Washington,” said Bob Dobsch, Bank of Franklin County’s president & CEO. “He cared about this community and it showed in everything he did.”
That sums up Jerry pretty well. He was a wonderful community asset and and an even better person. Whether he was championing the parks, volunteering with the Lions Club, or reading to children at the Missourian’s Reader Recognition Night at the Fair, he was always working to make Washington community better.