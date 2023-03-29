Chamber Officials
Chamber officials Jennifer Giesike and Steve Strubberg toast the Chamber Saturday evening.

We join the rest of the community in congratulating the Washington Chamber of Commerce on its 100th anniversary. It is a special milestone for an organization that has been laser-focused on building a better community since 1923.

It was a privilege for this newspaper to present the Washingtonian Award Saturday evening to the Chamber, an organization that admirably represents the volunteer spirit of the community.