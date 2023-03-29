We join the rest of the community in congratulating the Washington Chamber of Commerce on its 100th anniversary. It is a special milestone for an organization that has been laser-focused on building a better community since 1923.
It was a privilege for this newspaper to present the Washingtonian Award Saturday evening to the Chamber, an organization that admirably represents the volunteer spirit of the community.
Since its inception, the Chamber has been led by volunteers. It was founded by a group of citizens who wanted to build a better community. As the organization grew, it added professional staff but it continues to be guided by a volunteer board today. The Chamber has always attracted the best and brightest civic volunteer leaders. That was true 100 years ago and continues to be the case today.
The Chamber has been the leading voice for business in our region since it was founded. It has also been a powerful advocate for the community at large through its support of civic issues, economic development, education and tourism. In countless ways, the organization has been instrumental in Washington’s growth and development.
In our view, no organization has done more to lift the city of Washington as the Chamber. The Chamber has been the engine that has driven Washington forward. The city’s progress is inextricably tied to the Chamber — its biggest and most sustained booster.
It has been a supporter, promoter and catalyst for every significant project in the city’s modern history. If it was important for Washington, if it mattered to our community, the Chamber was behind it – rallying support, raising funds and making it happen. And they have been doing just that for 100 years.
We have attempted to chronicle the Chamber’s many achievements in a special section in this newspaper. No doubt, we have omitted some of those contributions. It’s not intentional. When you have been working as long as the Chamber has toward building a better community, the list of achievements becomes difficult to exhaustively document.
The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce has proven itself more than a membership organization — it is the synergistic core of our community that inspires people, elevates business, and improves quality of life.