Like a viral looping video, the TikTok saga seems to have come full circle — with a U.S. president reportedly pushing for the sale of the app, or else a total ban. Joe Biden’s campaign for the move is more coherent and convincing than his predecessor’s 2020 attempt, but the desired outcome is still unsettling.

Even the most credible arguments in favor of exiling TikTok because of parent company ByteDance’s Chinese ownership have been focused not on what has happened but on what could happen: President Xi Jinping’s regime could request specific data on sensitive individuals to blackmail them or a trove of information on a vast array of users to glean some knowledge about the rising generation. The Chinese Communist Party could pressure the company to censor material that paints it in a poor light or promote posts that serve its interests - including, say, to manipulate a U.S. election in favor of a preferred candidate.