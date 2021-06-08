Free beer. That’s a phrase guaranteed to attract attention.
Anheuser-Busch turned some heads this past week when it announced it would give away free beer if the White House reaches its goal of getting 70 percent of American adults at least partially vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by the Fourth of July holiday.
Truth be told, the nation’s largest brewer was just following the lead of other smaller microbreweries, which had already started the practice of offering free beer to anyone who received a vaccination against the virus.
In New England and elsewhere, local breweries are partnering with county health departments to host pop-up vaccination clinics next to their taprooms.
Free beer is just one of many incentives companies are using to entice those who haven’t been vaccinated to get their shots. The Kroger grocery chain is giving $1 million to a vaccinated person every week in June and will give dozens of vaccinated Americans free groceries for a year.
Professional basketball, hockey and baseball teams are offering free tickets as an incentive to get people vaccinated, as are NASCAR venues, according to the Missouri Independent.
In New Orleans, organizers of a recent vaccination event offered a free pound of boiled crawfish to anyone who received a shot.
State governments also are getting into the act of offering incentives for vaccinations. Last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a slate of perks meant to entice Minnesotans who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their shots.
The first 100,000 people to get vaccinated between Memorial Day and the end of June will be eligible for free fishing licenses and passes to sporting events, fairs, state parks and amusement centers, according to the Rochester Post Bulletin.
In Alabama, the Department of Public Health offered two laps around Talladega Superspeedway to those who were tested or vaccinated against COVID-19.
Those incentives are paltry considering what is being offered elsewhere. Ohio has rolled out the Vax-a-Million lottery, which is awarding $1 million to a person each week for five weeks. Winners are drawn at random from a pool of those with proof of vaccination. Those younger than 18 can enter to win a full college scholarship.
Since the program was announced, Ohio has seen a 55 percent increase in vaccinations among 20- to 49-year-olds. Maryland, New York and Oregon are planning similar programs.
President Joe Biden mentioned Anheuser-Busch’s offer of free beer in an address this past week in which he promoted his July Fourth vaccination goal. He also touted some of the federal government strategies to incentivize vaccinations, including free child care during COVID-19 vaccine appointments and tax credits for employers if they let workers feeling side effects from the vaccine take time off.
Will the multitudes of incentives help Biden achieve his goal? Reports indicate 136 million Americans are fully vaccinated. About 63 percent of the country’s adults have had at least one shot. Experts say it could be a challenge to reach 70 percent in a month as the rate of vaccinations has slowed significantly over the past few weeks.
State data suggests it will be tough to achieve the president’s goal in Missouri, where 35 percent of the overall population has completed vaccination, and only about 52 percent of the population has received at least one shot.
Parts of our state, like Springfield and Joplin, are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Some health experts believe the higher case numbers in these areas might be related to lower vaccination rates.
That’s why Biden is pushing for a month of vaccination action and employing a web of private-sector partnerships and incentives.
As national and local vaccination rates continue to lag and appealing to people’s civic duty has failed to get shots in the arm quickly enough, more has to be done to get the unvaccinated motivated.
If it takes a free beer or some other incentive to motivate those on the fence about getting a vaccination, then we say pour some drinks!