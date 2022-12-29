Congratulations are in order to everyone who supported the 2022 Franklin County Area United Way fundraising campaign.
This year’s campaign brought in a record $1,372,150 easily surpassing the goal of $1.2 million. That’s an incredible feat in a year fraught with runaway inflation and considerable economic uncertainty. It says something about the generosity of area residents who continue to rise to the occasion to support the United Way’s mission.
It is truly remarkable how our community responds to this campaign every year regardless of obstacles and headwinds. It is comforting and uplifting to be reminded that even in these troubled and divisive times, people can still come together to keep each other afloat and make our community stronger.
At a victory celebration earlier this month, United Way Executive Director Kim Scego said this year’s campaign exceeded her “wildest expectations.”
The United Way has been exceeding expectations for some time now. The organization’s leadership, its volunteer board and its army of supporters deserve our applause. They rally the business community on behalf of 52 partner agencies and organizations in Franklin County who serve those less fortunate in a variety of capacities. They get the job done.
Last year, 47,000 people across the United Way’s target area benefited from a United Way-funded program or initiative that aimed to provide health and human services to strengthen families, nurture and protect children, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide emergency assistance.
One of the reasons why the United Way model works so well is the decisions about how to use each donation are made by people who live in the community, who know our needs and the resources available to make the greatest impact on local lives.
The United Way has earned the trust of Franklin County residents and they reward that trust – generously. Missourian Editor Ethan Colbert reported the organization has raised more than $21 million over the past 28 years. In the past decade, donors have given more than $11.5 million.
That track record of giving is infectious. Historically, the bulk of the money raised for the United Way is generated from the business community. That was the case again this year with companies like Melton Machine, WEG Transformers, Bank of Washington, Ameren Missouri, Parker Hannifin, CSC, Mercy and Bank of Franklin County all among the top ten campaign contributors.
But this year a significant amount of the record-breaking funding came from schools in our county with some of those donations raised by students. In total, K-12 educational institutions contributed $133,445 to this year’s campaign. That’s worth mentioning as the United Way’s mission is spreading to younger people which will undoubtedly strengthen the foundation of future campaigns.
For instance, the Union R-XI School District raised $35,598 which was the ninth most the United Way received from a company or organization this year. Other school districts that contributed to the 2022 campaign in a big way include Meramec Valley R-III, which raised $25,412 making it the 12th highest in this year’s drive; St. Clair R-XIII, which raised $24,225 which was the 13th overall highest and the Washington School District, which raised $17,270 and placed 14th overall. All three of the school districts posted double digit increases for the amount given this year compared to last year.
Hats off to the United Way and its record-breaking 2022 campaign. Let’s continue to work together to make this organization an even bigger success!