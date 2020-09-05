Don Means was a visionary who had a strong sense of responsibility and always persevered to complete a mission.
Means, 89, died this week. With his passing, Washington and this area lost a leader who left his mark on local government, education and other civic endeavors.
Means was a young member of the Washington Jaycees in the 1950s when the organization began a movement for a city manager form of government, which was viewed at the time as a “radical” change by a dictatorial mayor who controlled the city council.
Means led the charge for change. It was a battle that included two elections and a legal issue that went to the Missouri Supreme Court.
The change in government was defeated by voters in two elections by a small margin. The proponents, including Means, didn’t give up and with support from a majority of the council, which by that time had a different composition, eventually opted for a city administrator form of government similar to the city manager form.
State statutes provided for the city administrator government. A city administrator was later hired.
The opponents in the court battle alleged that the Washington city administrator ordinance violated the Missouri Constitution.
The court ruled that several provisions in the ordinance violated the constitution; the first city administrator immediately resigned. The council reworked the ordinance so it met all constitutional provisions and another administrator was hired.
With the change, Washington city government finally became a professional operation, and the Washington ordinance became a model for other Missouri cities.
Means went on to serve on the city council and championed city administrator government.
Members of the Jaycees, including Means, became interested in forming a junior college to serve this area in the 1960s. Means was a member of the two steering committees, which promoted the issue of forming a college taxing district. Membership was expanded to include civic leaders from the area. The first attempt failed to win state approval due to a lack of sufficient taxing valuation for a district. Several years later, a second steering committee was formed and it won state approval for an election. Voters eventually approved the creation of the district.
Means was elected to the first board of trustees of what became East Central College, and he served 24 years as a trustee! He never wavered in his support for the college, and the thousands of students who graduated since it was formed are the beneficiaries of his commitment and leadership.
Means was involved in numerous other civic projects and was a leader at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was a contributor to more causes than we can count. He held leadership positions in many civic organizations, including the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, Rotary and United Way, among others.
In civic involvement, Means served as an outstanding example with his untiring work and leadership, along with being a successful businessman. He was a recipient of The Missourian’s Washingtonian Award in 2000. In 2008, he was awarded the Rotarian of the Year Award.
Means stood out among a group of leaders who endeavored to make this area a better place to live, work and prosper. He gave generously of his time and talent and earned the respect of the people who knew and worked with him.
Means was a visionary, a change agent and a tireless advocate for this community. He was the definition of “civic leader.”
We will miss him.