With the Missouri primary election less than a week away, voters are seeing a lot of advertisements from political candidates. All of the local primary races involve Republican candidates and many of those candidates are touting their conservative credentials.

Some of the candidates have experience in public office and can be judged on their records rather than campaign ads. Others are political newcomers who have never held office. But there is a reason they are running, and chances are, the candidate won’t be shy about telling you why.