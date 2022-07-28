With the Missouri primary election less than a week away, voters are seeing a lot of advertisements from political candidates. All of the local primary races involve Republican candidates and many of those candidates are touting their conservative credentials.
Some of the candidates have experience in public office and can be judged on their records rather than campaign ads. Others are political newcomers who have never held office. But there is a reason they are running, and chances are, the candidate won’t be shy about telling you why.
Many candidates are going door-to-door to engage residents and ask them for their vote. We acknowledge voters don’t need our guidance to tell them what questions to ask these candidates or, for that matter, whom to vote for.
But we are hearing from more of our readers that many elected officials aren’t responsive to constituents’ concerns once they are elected. We frequently field complaints from our readers that politicians don’t return phone calls much less provide help with issues or concerns once they are in office. Many of these issues are not partisan or overtly political, they are just routine constituent matters.
So one question we would encourage anyone to ask a candidate is: “Will you return my call if you are elected?” Perhaps a more probing question is: “Will you return my call even if I don’t vote for you?”
Seems academic to us that an elected official would return phone calls, emails or letters, but it’s always been the case that some politicians are better at it than others.
It’s troubling that more candidates are running on hot-button political issues rather than a platform of helping their constituents with routine matters. It’s a shame some politicians have forgotten the “service” part of public service.
This is a good time to remind them that you care about it.